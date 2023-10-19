Learn the art of massage therapy with Five Elements Integrative Therapy Academy

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A good massage can do more than relax you: it can heal you.

But if not done properly, it can actually cause further injury or tissue inflammation.

Sonora Hodges of Five Elements Integrative Therapy Academy stopped by Upper Michigan Today to share techniques for a beneficial back massage.

But first, Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon share stories of the day.

Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon share stories of the day on Upper Michigan Today.

Now, back to Five Elements Integrative Therapy.

Hodges has decades of experience, trained in Thailand, and even worked as a personal massage therapist for a few iconic rockstars.

She adds that there’s a need for more massage therapists in the area, and being one can be an exciting career path as there are many specializations when it comes to types of massage.

Her licensed trade school is training a new generation of massage therapists, with classes covering a series of modules over a 9-month period.

Not only does the program teach you the art of massage, it helps to set you up for your career.

Sonora Hodges of Five Elements Integrative Therapy Academy talks about her experience as a Licensed Massage Therapist and what she offers at her school.

Sonora Hodges of Five Elements Integrative Therapy Academy talks about her experience as a Licensed Massage Therapist and what she offers at her school.

Hodges shares techniques and advice for giving a massage at home.

She says good technique starts with a proper set-up...

Licensed Massage Therapist Sonora Hodges shows you how to get set up to give a good massage.

...and relies on knowledge of anatomy.

Licensed Massage Therapist Sonora Hodges teaches you how to give a good back massage by highlighting anatomy.

Hodges demonstrates various techniques for back massage using hands and cupping tools.

Licensed Massage Therapist Sonora Hodges demos techniques for back massage.

Licensed Massage Therapist Sonora Hodges demos therapeutic cupping.

Five Elements Integrative Therapy Academy is located in the Huron Centre at 902 Razorback Drive in Houghton.

You can contact Sonora Hodges at (906) 299-9230.

You can visit its website at www.5ElementsITA.com.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.