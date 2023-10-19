Learn the art of massage therapy with Five Elements Integrative Therapy Academy
Sonora Hodges shares techniques for back massage on Upper Michigan Today Thursday, October 19.
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A good massage can do more than relax you: it can heal you.
But if not done properly, it can actually cause further injury or tissue inflammation.
Sonora Hodges of Five Elements Integrative Therapy Academy stopped by Upper Michigan Today to share techniques for a beneficial back massage.
But first, Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon share stories of the day.
Now, back to Five Elements Integrative Therapy.
Hodges has decades of experience, trained in Thailand, and even worked as a personal massage therapist for a few iconic rockstars.
She adds that there’s a need for more massage therapists in the area, and being one can be an exciting career path as there are many specializations when it comes to types of massage.
Her licensed trade school is training a new generation of massage therapists, with classes covering a series of modules over a 9-month period.
Not only does the program teach you the art of massage, it helps to set you up for your career.
Hodges shares techniques and advice for giving a massage at home.
She says good technique starts with a proper set-up...
...and relies on knowledge of anatomy.
Hodges demonstrates various techniques for back massage using hands and cupping tools.
Five Elements Integrative Therapy Academy is located in the Huron Centre at 902 Razorback Drive in Houghton.
You can contact Sonora Hodges at (906) 299-9230.
You can visit its website at www.5ElementsITA.com.
