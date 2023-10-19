Iron Mountain visits Negaunee for TV6 Game of the Week

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Iron mountain (8-0) will square off with Negaunee (7-1) Thursday night at Miners Stadium with playoff position on the line.

The teams enter the regular season finale ranked No. 1 and No. 2, respectively.

“It’s just going to be a great football game,” Iron Mountain head coach Robin Marttila said. “That’s the way it’s supposed to be. That’s what we’ve talked to our kids about all week long.”

Marttila and Negaunee head coach Paul Jacobson have coached on opposite sidelines several times over the years, most recently on Aug. 25, 2022 when the Miners edged Iron Mountain, 19-14.

“It’s always a great one,” Jacobson said. “We’ve been in this situation with coach Marttila many a times and vice versa. It’s always a fun one.”

The Miners, the only U.P. team to advance to the state finals a year ago, have only fallen once this season — at Gladstone in Week 2.

Since then, they’ve put together a six-game winning streak, including wins over fellow top-five teams Kingsford and Menominee.

Taking down the Mountaineers will require that type of effort.

“With one week left before playoffs, you’ve got to start amping it up,” Negaunee quarterback Ty Jacobson said. “Start playing like it’s playoffs. you know, do or die.”

Negaunee is coming off a scare last week at Houghton, narrowly escaping with a 13-6 win.

The team knows everyone has to be locked in on Thursday.

“I think it’s hard work and focus,” Negaunee running back Kai Lacar said. “If we stay focused and get our work done, we can do anything this Thursday.”

The Mountaineers have been overwhelmingly impressive through eight weeks this fall. Their slimmest margin of victory this season was 36 points in Week 3 against Ishpeming.

They believe they’re up for the challenge Negaunee presents.

“We’ll finally get some competition,” Iron Mountain running back Luke Wolfe said. “Everyone’s just excited to go play a game.”

The scouting report on Iron Mountain shows a lot of talent at the skill positions, and those players will need to step up in order to stay undefeated.

“We’re hoping we have a bunch of playmakers that all take turn making the play,” Marttila said. “We’re looking forward to it.”

The game will kick off at 7 p.m. EST in Negaunee.

