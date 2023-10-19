Fresh Coast Film festival returns to Marquette for year 7

A frame from Nels Lindquists' music video that will air during The Fresh Coast Film Festival
A frame from Nels Lindquists' music video that will air during The Fresh Coast Film Festival(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - For independent film lovers, Marquette’s Mattson Lower Harbor Park is the place to be starting Thursday.

The seventh annual Fresh Coast Film Festival is back, and organizers said the four-day event starts with a free viewing on Thursday at 5 p.m.

This year’s event will feature 85 unique artists. Video Creator Nels Lindquist is the owner of a Marquette-based film company called “I’m Cold Productions.” He said it’s part of a collection of videos he’s excited to showcase.

“My work is a collection of six music videos that I directed for different local musicians and the combined package is in a two-hour block that’s called the Baltic Zombie Honkie Tonk Fire,” Lindquist said.

Double Trouble Entertainment in Marquette was at the park today setting up for the weekend event. Operations and Event Manager Katherine Marsh said the festival will be a good experience for both attendees and artists.

“Exposing people in the smaller communities of the creatives, the filmmakers, the project makers, and help them expose all of the work they are putting together and give them all the opportunities to move forward as well,” Marsh said.

Co-founder of the event Bugsy Sailor said the festival will be jam-packed with new content. He said he was excited to meet all 85 filmmakers and attendees from all over the country.

“It’s not meant to be a U.P. or Michigan festival but it encompasses all the great lakes,” Sailor said. “This year we will have more filmmakers and attendance than ever, so we really pride ourselves on trying to get as many of the filmmakers and attendance as possible.”

The four-day event begins with Thursday’s free viewing starting at 5 p.m. at Mattson Lower Harbor Park.

Online ticket sales for the rest of the weekend have closed. However, there will be some tickets available at Campfire Coworks in downtown Marquette on Thursday at 10 a.m.

