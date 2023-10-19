Felch Township Planning Commission approves Groveland Mine solar project plan

FELCH TWP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Felch Township Planning Commission voted 4-1 to approve a plan to use Groveland Mine as a solar energy plant.

Felch Township zoning administrator Bob Mattson said there are some steps before the project can break ground.

“They have to apply for a permit, and there is a process for that,” said Mattson. “Once that’s done, then construction can start. It’ll be a while. But I would say within two months they will have the permit.”

Circle Power proposed a plan to build a solar energy plant on the closed Groveland Mine and offered a $12-million tax guarantee to Norway, Sagola, and Felch Townships should the project be completed.

Felch was the last Township to give the green light for the solar plant.

Mattson said he’s relieved the project can move forward.

“Personally, I’m glad it passed,” said Mattson. “We’ve been working on this for about three years and several meetings. We’ve heard a lot of input, positive and negative, and I’m just glad it came to a head.”

In a statement, Circle Power CEO Jordan Roberts said, “I want to thank Felch Township for supporting Groveland Mine Solar, which will transform an industrial brownfield site into something that the whole community can benefit from. With this final approval, our project can move forward in full as planned.”

Norway Township approved a permit for solar energy use within its jurisdiction on September 25th and Sagola Township approved its permit this past summer.

