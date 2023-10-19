Feeding America to distribute in Menominee County Thursday morning

The Greater Marinette-Menominee YMCA hosts Feeding America Thursday morning
By Nathan Larsh
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:55 AM EDT
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Thursday, Feeding America West Michigan is scheduled to distribute food to residents in Menominee.

The pantry is located at the Greater-Marinette Menominee YMCA at 1600 West Drive. Food distribution gets underway at 10:00 a.m. and runs until noon central time. For those who are unable to attend, and send someone to stand in, they should be prepared to provide the name, address, and household size of any other family they are picking up for.

This is a drive-thru event. It is asked that those who attend, please stay in their car.

