Equestrian gentles, trains wild mustangs for national competition

CHATHAM, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan Today stopped by Spin to Win Horsemanship in Chatham on Wednesday’s episode for a look at the work Equestrian Naomi Rutter does to train and gentle wild mustangs.

Rutter is one of the Midwest’s most sought-after horse trainers for her national accolades and unique forms of instruction.

Right now, she’s at the beginning stages of training two wild mustangs she received from the Bureau of Land Management for the 2024 Mustang Challenge in Las Vegas.

Rutter says the competition showcases the trainer’s ability to keep the horse’s mental, physical, and emotional welfare at the forefront.

Check out Upper Michigan Today to learn more about her techniques, the end goal, and what makes this process unique from training other animals.

Segments 1-3 from Upper Michigan Today's LIVE episode at Spin to Win Horsemanship in Chatham.

Parts 4-7 of Upper Michigan Today's LIVE episode at Spin to Win Horsemanship in Chatham.

Naomi Rutter of Spin to Win Horsemanship offers training, lessons, clinics, and gear.

You can learn more about her services and offerings at spintowinhorsemanship.com.

You’re invited to meet the mustangs at a free event this Saturday, Oct. 21. from noon to 5:00 p.m. You can learn more about this event on Facebook.

Spin to Win Horsemanship is located at N3430 State Highway M67 Chatham.

You can contact Naomi Rutter at (269) 221-0005 or spintowinhorsemanship@gmail.com.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.