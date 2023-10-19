Dog donates blood to save kitten

A Nebraska humane society saved a stray kitten with a blood transfusion from a Siberian husky. (KMTV, NEBRASKA HUMANE SOCIETY, CNN)
By KMTV staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - A kitten at a Nebraska humane society would have died over the weekend if it wasn’t for a dog’s blood.

It’s not a figure of speech, the kitty has the blood of a husky.

Dr. Katie James, Nebraska Humane Society associate veterinarian, says the cat, now named Thorn, came in Sunday with his two brothers as strays. It was covered in fleas and bitten so many times it had become anemic, low on blood and in very bad shape.

There wasn’t enough time to make sure they could find a matching cat blood type, so they used a dog’s, which is much less risky.

“I think I terrified a couple other people when I said, ‘Yeh, let’s get a dog to transfuse into a cat,’” James said. “But clearly it worked!”

Thorn will only have dog blood for a little bit.

“His immune cells are building up, his dog blood cells are going down, but his normal cat blood cells are also increasing,” the vet said.

The Siberian hero is named Bret Michaels. A donor is covering his adoption fee, and he’s looking for a new home.

Bret’s name is where the kitty’s new name, Thorn, comes from, after singer Bret Michaels’ hit song with the band Poison, ”Every Rose Has its Thorn.”

“We joked that (the kitten) is as active as he is and as hungry as he is, because he has some Siberian husky blood in him now,” James said.

The humane society says the kittens will be ready for adoption in another four weeks.

Copyright 2023 KMTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.P. residents can apply for the waitlist until 11 a.m. on Oct. 31.
State of Michigan offers rental assistance program
How the ship's Steward keeps everyone fed and happy
Feeding the crew on the Lee A. Tregurtha
Take in your bird feeders, if you have pet food outside bring it in and they advise against...
Michigan DNR expects lower deer population available for harvest this season
A public hearing was held prior to the vote, with the majority of speakers supporting the...
Hancock city council approves $30,000 purchase agreement for three former Finlandia University properties
Delta County district 4 commissioner, David Moyle, has until October 25 to challenge signatures...
Recall signatures approved for one Delta County commissioner

Latest News

FILE - Destroyed communities are seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in Toa Alta, Puerto...
Hurricanes are now twice as likely to zip from minor to whopper than decades ago, study says
FILE - This photo shows a sign of Rite Aid on its store in Pittsburgh on Jan. 23, 2023. Rite...
Rite Aid lays out plan to close 154 stores initially as it seeks bankruptcy protection
GOP Rep. Jim Jordan faces another House speaker vote on Wednesday. (Source: Local News Live)
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: House votes for speaker again
Kayleigh Butler, a hair stylist, stands for a portrait at her studio in Atlanta on Tuesday,...
As FDA ponders ban on hair-straightening chemicals, stylists say Black women have moved on
Naomi Rutter joins Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon on Upper Michigan Today.
Equestrian gentles, trains wild mustangs for national competition