Bouts of rain expected going into the weekend

Be sure to plan for a damp and dreary stretch as rain chances are looking to stick around for the next few days. Thursday rain starts west with the rain slowly creeping into the central and eastern counties by the start of the afternoon. By Friday light rain chances are expected in the morning with cloudy skies, but another round of moderate rain in the western counties moves in Friday evening. The weekend will still have light rain chances but will be mostly calm by Sunday.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies; rain west in the morning but more widespread by the afternoon

>Highs: High 40s to Low 50s

Friday: Mostly cloudy skies; light lake effect rain in the morning with more rain in the evening

>Highs: High 40s to Mid 50s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies; light scattered rain throughout the day and breezy near Lake Superior

>Highs: Low to High 40s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy; lake effect rain in the morning but tapers off throughout the day

>Highs: High 40s to Mid 50s

Monday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny; seasonably warm

>Highs: Low to High 50s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and breezy; chances of scattered rain in the afternoon and evening

>Highs: 50s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy; more chances of scattered rain

>Highs: 50

