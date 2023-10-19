Barrel and Beam to host third annual Ciderday celebration

Get ready to sip, munch on donuts and enjoy live music
By Pavlina Osta
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you are looking to get out of the rain and have some fun indoors, this weekend Barrel and Beam is hosting their third annual Ciderday!

Co-founder of Barrel and Beam Marina Dupler explains the event and how it will be fun for the whole family.

There will be special cider, meads, and donuts. You can preorder a drink and donut pairing here and pick it up on the 22nd.

Northwoods Test Kitchen will be serving up fall favorites with the apples being the star of the show!

Live music by Troy Graham from 12:30 to 3:30 and Jim & Ray perform from 5:00 to 8:00 P.M.

While you sip and munch, you can have some fun painting your pottery with HotPlate!

Ciderday is taking place Sunday, October 22 from 12:30 to 8 P.M.

