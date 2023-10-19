Arcade and metaphysical shop now available at Retro Rental in Hancock

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Retro Rental now has several new features to its lineup of services.

The business now has an entire floor focused on a retro arcade experience. This includes pinball, darts and several arcade cabinets featuring games like Mortal Kombat and Pac-Man.

Upcoming features include a pool table and more arcade cabinets custom-made with multiple games in collaboration with MTU’s MakerSpace Program.

“Most of it now is just tuning up machines and getting things ready to start playing,” said Retro Rental Owner and Operator Charles Cleveland-Hill. “We have the majority of the room decked out, and we’re looking to get the food area ready back here.”

According to Cleveland-Hill, the arcade is planned to be completely operational by the end of the month, with a significant amount of work being done by Dylan Kangas, an MTU graduate student and part-time employee.

“A great deal of tedium and work goes into the restoration of the electromechanical pinballs,” continued Cleveland-Hill. “As for the arcade cabinets, wiring of speakers, lights, monitors/ CRT screens, jamma harnesses, the game boards, buttons, coin mechs, power supplies - the building of the cabinets and decaling them is a time-consuming process.”

Additionally, a smaller store has opened up inside the business itself, called ‘Magic Moon Apothecary’. Belonging to the owner’s wife, it is a metaphysical supply shop.

“She carries an array of things,” added Cleveland-Hill. “That includes sage bundles, candles, teas, incense, books, crystals and an assortment of things like that. They’re always looking to partner with local crafters to source handmade items.”

The apothecary will be holding a ‘Healing Fair’ inside Retro Rental on Oct. 27, which will include vendors, reflexology, tarot readings and sound therapy.

