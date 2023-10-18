State of Michigan offers rental assistance program

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The State of Michigan is helping people pay their rent.

The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) is offering the Housing Choice Voucher Program. It’s a federally funded rental assistance program that helps low-income Michiganders pay their rent. Residents in U.P. counties can apply for the program’s waitlist until 11 a.m. on Oct. 31.

The Michigan State Housing Development Authority says the program will help people free up funds for essentials like food, clothes, and transportation.

“It really eliminates the rent burden that they currently have,” said Lisa Kemmis, Michigan State Housing Development Authority director of rental assistance and homeless solutions. “Many families out there right now are paying well above 50% to 60% of their income towards rent and then trying to figure out how to pay for those other essential items.”

You can apply for the program’s waitlist here.

