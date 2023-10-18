Search continues for inmate who escaped from Houston courthouse amid brawl in courtroom

While the inmate waited for his hearing, a fight took place in another courtroom on the same floor. (KTRK, HARRIS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE, CNN)
By The Associated Press and JUAN A. LOZANO Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — The search continued Wednesday for an inmate who managed to walk out of a Houston courthouse after being left unattended by deputies who were responding to a brawl in a nearby courtroom.

At around 10 a.m. Tuesday, Michael Devon Combs was being detained in what is normally a secured holding area for individuals in custody. The holding area was located in the back of a courtroom on the 19th floor of Houston’s criminal courthouse, said Mark Lipkin, Combs’ attorney. Lipkin was in the holding area with Combs and had spoken with him just before his escape.

“I had my back to him when everything happened. I mean, if I were just able to give him some advice, I would have told him it’s not smart to do that. Don’t do it,” Lipkin said.

While the inmate waited for his hearing, a fight took place in another courtroom on the same...
While the inmate waited for his hearing, a fight took place in another courtroom on the same floor.

In the holding area, which cannot be seen by the public, Combs sat on a metal bench and had a shackle, like “handcuffs for the feet,” around his ankle, Lipkin said. The shackle was attached to a metal pole on the bench.

Combs, 32, was waiting for a court hearing in which his bond was set to be revoked, with a judge expected to issue a new bond with a higher amount, Lipkin said. Combs has been charged with assaulting his girlfriend, including choking her, in March 2022.

“I was talking to him and he was pretty upset. And he said he wanted to talk to the judge, and I told him, ‘OK, give me a minute,’” said Lipkin, who said he then went to the other side of the holding area to speak with another client.

While Combs waited for his hearing, a fight took place in another courtroom on the same floor. Deputies, responding to an alarm from a panic button, rushed to the nearby courtroom, leaving Combs unattended, said Harris County Sheriff’s Office Major Lynette Anderson.

The brawl in the nearby courtroom took place during a separate hearing in which the family members of a murdered 16-year-old girl tried to attack her ex-boyfriend after he pleaded guilty to shooting her nearly two dozen times while she was walking her dog in January 2022.

Lipkin said he heard the alarm and noticed the commotion of people rushing to the other courtroom. But because he had his back to Combs, Lipkin said he didn’t notice when Combs ran off.

“I heard the chain, you know, hitting the metal of the pole where he was shackled to,” said Lipkin, who added that later on he saw “two deputies running through that area. And I found out later that they were chasing this guy.”

Anderson said it was about 10 or 15 minutes after the fight in the nearby courtroom before deputies realized Combs had fled.

“Some kind of way he got out of the shackles and he walked out of the courtroom, got on the elevator and walked out of the building,” Anderson said.

Once outside the courthouse, Combs took off an ankle monitor he had been wearing, Anderson said. Authorities said Combs should be considered dangerous.

“We are investigating the entire thing, and this is an isolated incident and we’d hope it won’t happen again,” Anderson said.

Lipkin said he’s never experienced an incident like this in his 30 years as an attorney.

“You never have a brawl like that in another courtroom and then have someone walk out of the court that’s supposed to be in custody at the same time. ... It was just a weird situation,” he said.

___

Follow Juan A. Lozano on X, formerly known as Twitter: twitter.com/juanlozano70

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Take in your bird feeders, if you have pet food outside bring it in and they advise against...
Michigan DNR expects lower deer population available for harvest this season
The 22 person crew aboard the Lee A. Tregurtha
Getting to know the crew of the Lee A. Tregurtha
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, stands and talks with Republican House Whip Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn.,...
Republicans reject Rep. Jim Jordan for House speaker on a first ballot, signaling more turmoil ahead
A journey through the Great Lakes
TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson begins her journey with the Lee A. Tregurtha through the Great Lakes
Two more Upper Michigan airports are receiving higher-capacity SkyWest Airlines flights this...
Dickinson, Delta County airports receive larger planes

Latest News

FILE - Conor McGregor prepares to fight Dustin Poirier in a UFC 264 lightweight mixed martial...
Prosecutors won’t charge ex-UFC champ Conor McGregor with sexual assault after NBA Finals incident
Dorothy Paad at the launch of 'Dorothy is Teaching Teachers."
Dorothy Paad publishes new book
Senior Noemi Flores performs at the Capitol Las Vegas High School Mariachi Joya group
Las Vegas High School’s Mariachi Joya Performs at the U.S. Capitol
They will be accepting electronics such as old phones, keyboards and gaming consoles.
E-waste recycling event happening in Marquette Friday
Host John Stamos speaks at WE Day California at The Forum on Thursday, April 19, 2018, in...
John Stamos says he was sexually abused by his babysitter as a child