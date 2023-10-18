Recall signatures approved for one Delta County commissioner

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Delta County clerk said 671 signatures were accepted for the recall of District 4 Commissioner David Moyle.

That is five more signatures than the required 666 needed to trigger a recall election in May 2024.

Moyle has until Oct. 25 to challenge the signatures, which he has indicated he will do.

“I want to make sure if everything was done properly, that’s known,” Moyle said. “But I want to make sure that if things were done improperly, which I believe that was the case in many cases, that will be known, too.”

Delta County Citizens for Ethical Leadership has led the petition drives for the recall efforts of the Delta County commissioners for Districts 3, 4 and 5.

The group’s social media manager said members of the group were “elated,” but not surprised when they learned the signatures for District 4 had been accepted.

“We are feeling very confident in the work that our volunteers and we have put in and also with the work that our county clerk has put in,” Christiana Reynolds said. “She has been very transparent with this whole process.”

The clerk is still reviewing signatures for the recall of District 3 Commissioner Robert Barron.

Signatures are still being collected for the recall effort of District 5 Commissioner Robert Petersen.

