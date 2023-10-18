Rainy, blustery to the end of the work week

Rounds of showers plus winds ramping up in the U.P. towards the weekend.
Rounds of showers plus winds ramping up in the U.P. towards the weekend.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NWS alerts in effect HERE.

A Northern Plains-based system spreads light to moderate rain plus gusty winds over Upper Michigan through Friday -- with the subsequent help by the lake effect machine.

Then, a system from North Central Canada drops down to bring another of rain to the region this weekend.

The U.P. temperature trend falls below historical averages through Sunday, before rebounding to mild-to-warm autumn temperatures early next week.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with light to moderate showers; south winds gusting over 20 mph

Lows: 40s/50

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain; breezy with westerly winds gusting over 20 mph

>Highs: 50s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with lake effect rain early and tapering during the day before new round of rain picks up towards evening; blustery

>Highs: 50

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain, tapering in the afternoon; blustery with north wind gusts reaching gale force (39 mph+) near Lake Superior

>Highs: 40s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with morning lake effect rain; blustery

>Highs: 40s/50

Monday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: 50s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and breezy; chance of rain towards evening; seasonably mild and breezy

>Highs: 50s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and breezy

>Highs: 50

