New York Deli Café to open next week

The New York Deli Café
The New York Deli Café(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A beloved Marquette restaurant is coming back next week.

The New York Deli closed in 2021 when its owner, Scott Sult, experienced health issues. Now that Sult is better, he’s reopening the restaurant.

The New York Deli Café is opening in the Peninsula Medical Center’s main lobby. It will feature new menu items like bubble tea, but also familiar classics like tomato basil cream soup.

Sult says loyal customers are already excited to try the new restaurant.

“I would [like to] thank everybody that’s stopped me in the stores and everywhere else in public that said, ‘we miss you, we want you back,’” said Sult. “It kind of pulled me back into it, so I’m glad everybody did that. I appreciate their loyalty.”

The New York Deli Café will celebrate a soft opening on Monday, Oct. 23, and a grand opening on Monday, Oct. 30.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Take in your bird feeders, if you have pet food outside bring it in and they advise against...
Michigan DNR expects lower deer population available for harvest this season
The 22 person crew aboard the Lee A. Tregurtha
Getting to know the crew of the Lee A. Tregurtha
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, stands and talks with Republican House Whip Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn.,...
Republicans reject Rep. Jim Jordan for House speaker on a first ballot, signaling more turmoil ahead
A journey through the Great Lakes
TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson begins her journey with the Lee A. Tregurtha through the Great Lakes
Two more Upper Michigan airports are receiving higher-capacity SkyWest Airlines flights this...
Dickinson, Delta County airports receive larger planes

Latest News

Kids climbing YMCA rock wall
David & Thu Brule YMCA of Marquette County hosts Halloween themed parent’s night out
Dorothy Paad at the launch of 'Dorothy is Teaching Teachers."
Dorothy Paad publishes new book
They will be accepting electronics such as old phones, keyboards and gaming consoles.
E-waste recycling event happening in Marquette Friday
For National Bus Safety Week, Marquette Police want drivers to know how to navigate around...
Marquette Police increases patrols for Operation Safe Stop