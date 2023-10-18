New York Deli Café to open next week

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A beloved Marquette restaurant is coming back next week.

The New York Deli closed in 2021 when its owner, Scott Sult, experienced health issues. Now that Sult is better, he’s reopening the restaurant.

The New York Deli Café is opening in the Peninsula Medical Center’s main lobby. It will feature new menu items like bubble tea, but also familiar classics like tomato basil cream soup.

Sult says loyal customers are already excited to try the new restaurant.

“I would [like to] thank everybody that’s stopped me in the stores and everywhere else in public that said, ‘we miss you, we want you back,’” said Sult. “It kind of pulled me back into it, so I’m glad everybody did that. I appreciate their loyalty.”

The New York Deli Café will celebrate a soft opening on Monday, Oct. 23, and a grand opening on Monday, Oct. 30.

