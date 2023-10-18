New trail opens in Iron Mountain

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A new walking trail opened in Iron Mountain Wednesday.

Representatives from Bay College West, BOSS Snowplow, and Champion Concrete gathered outside the campus wetlands to celebrate the opening of the trail.

BOSS Snowplow gave a $5,000 grant to the project and Champion Concrete donated four benches placed alongside the trail.

Bay College West Campus Community Engagement Manager Michele Campbell hopes the trail can teach students about the local environment.

“We actually had the Kingsford Environmental Science class come out last week and help with some buckthorn removal,” said Campbell. “Which, buckthorn is an invasive species that we had to do some clean up before getting started.”

The trail is almost one mile long and is open to the public all year.

