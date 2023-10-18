Negaunee Practice Facility open to the public once again

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - For those looking to stay indoors while remaining active, the Negaunee Practice Facility is once again open to the public.

People can utilize it for walking, tennis, pickleball, batting cages and more.

Dan Skewis, Negaunee Public Schools superintendent, said the community helped create the facility.

“The community is paying for this through their tax dollars, and we ask that they utilize it, it’s something that we wouldn’t have without their support and we want to make sure that the doors are open to them as much as it is to our students,” said Skewis.

Walking hours are 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday through Saturday. Everything else can be reserved from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday and from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Friday.

Reservations are required for everything except walking. It is recommended that people reserve it at least a day in advance. It is $10 per person per hour. Walking is free.

Stop in or call the Negaunee High School office at (906) 475-7861 to reserve.

