Mild day with showers returning
Areas of patchy fog have developed in the wake of departing high pressure. Watch out for reduced visibility. Our next system is on the way and ahead of it warmer air develops this afternoon with scattered showers spreading in from the west. Rainy conditions continue tomorrow as the low passes across the Southern U.P. The rain clears by Friday morning. Then, a second disturbance will bring another round of light widespread rain on Saturday.
Today: Becoming cloudy with scattered showers
>Highs: Upper 50s to 60°
Thursday: Cloudy with widespread rain
>Highs: Low 50s
Friday: Morning light rain then cloudy and breezy
>Highs: Low 50s
Saturday: Scattered showers
>Highs: Mid to upper 40s
Sunday: Cloudy with drizzle
>Highs: Mid to upper 40s
Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer
>Highs: Low to mid 50s
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with afternoon rain showers
>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s
