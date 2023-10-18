Mild day with showers returning

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Areas of patchy fog have developed in the wake of departing high pressure. Watch out for reduced visibility. Our next system is on the way and ahead of it warmer air develops this afternoon with scattered showers spreading in from the west. Rainy conditions continue tomorrow as the low passes across the Southern U.P. The rain clears by Friday morning. Then, a second disturbance will bring another round of light widespread rain on Saturday.

Today: Becoming cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Upper 50s to 60°

Thursday: Cloudy with widespread rain

>Highs: Low 50s

Friday: Morning light rain then cloudy and breezy

>Highs: Low 50s

Saturday: Scattered showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 40s

Sunday: Cloudy with drizzle

>Highs: Mid to upper 40s

Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Low to mid 50s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with afternoon rain showers

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

