Marquette Women's Center raises awareness for domestic violence

Booth set up at Huron Mountain Bakery in Marquette
Booth set up at Huron Mountain Bakery in Marquette
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Women’s Center in Marquette partnered with a local bakery Wednesday, drawing attention to Domestic Assault Awareness Month.

If you bought a donut at Huron Mountain Bakery in Marquette or Ishpeming, some of that money goes towards the Women’s Center for Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The center set up a booth during the bakery’s business hours to give out information and provide awareness for domestic violence.

“We have pamphlets on our programs and services. We have information on domestic violence awareness. Like what are the signs and how to navigate your way through a situation like that,” Women’s Center Development Director Andrea Numikoski said.

Fifty percent of donut sales from Wednesday will go towards the Women’s Center programming and the Harbor House. Huron Mountain Bakery Assistant General Manager Rachel Freeman said it is vital for businesses to partner with nonprofits.

“I would want people to be aware of domestic violence and what they can do if they are in that situation themselves. I’ve known people myself that have been involved in those situations and a lot of them I direct to the Women’s Center,” Freeman said.

While the booth was set up only for Wednesday, Numikoski said there are still avenues for you to help.

“We have window clings such as these and Provisions MQT, Higher Love, and then Third Base Bar. All have those available and you can purchase those for a single dollar,” Numikoski said.

Numikoski thanks everyone who bought a donut Wednesday to support the center.

