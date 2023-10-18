Marquette Police increases patrols for Operation Safe Stop

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Police Department is trying to remind the public how to keep kids safe around school buses.

The sentiment is shared by Marquette Area Public Schools Bus Driver Josh Kitto.

“As a matter of fact, this morning, I had someone run my red lights,” Kitto said. “Usually, it’s happening beginning of the school day or workday, a lot of people are rushing, getting where they have to be.”

Kitto said when people disregard bus signals, it creates more to worry about in an already stressful job.

“It really is disheartening when that happens because you just don’t know the gravity of what could happen,” Kitto said. “Someone could lose their life or be injured really bad.”

It’s concerns like Kitto’s that inspired the Marquette City Police to begin Operation Safe Stop.

“We’re going to have extra patrols out looking for violations in some of the problem areas we have in the city, and we’ll see how that goes,” explained Marquette City Police Chief Ryan Grim.

Grim said illegally passing a bus can land you a fine of up to $500.

“We work really well with the school bus drivers,” Grim said. “They do a great job of letting us know when an incident happens, and they can get us a plate almost every time and we can run it down. We pretty much run a zero-tolerance. If somebody is passing a school bus and we’re notified of it or we can run it down, they’re going to get a citation for it.”

Both Grim and Kitto said to use the bus lights like any other traffic light.

“If the yellow lights are flashing, prepare to stop,” Grim said. “If the red lights are flashing and the arm is out, stop.”

Grim also said drivers should stop 20 feet behind the bus.

