Marquette County 4-H offers high schoolers help with college process

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Michigan State University Extension 4-H Club is inviting high schoolers to explore future academic and career avenues.

Spin Club is a free, short-term club that allows students to explore their interests and future career options. It is designed to give students an introduction to the different Pre-College Programs that 4-H offers.

Liana Pepin, Marquette County 4-H educator and program coordinator, said the Pre-College Programs are a good way to get a leg-up.

“It can connect you to individuals like professionals in those fields already, so it’s just a way to start exploring now and to get excited for your future,” said Pepin.

The Spin Club will meet Wednesdays and Fridays from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 25 through Nov. 17.

For those interested in these introductory meetings or have questions, contact Liana Pepin by email at deisenro@msu.edu or by phone at 906-315-2663.

