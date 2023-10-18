Marquette County 4-H offers high schoolers help with college process

Spin Club is a free, short-term club that allows students to explore their interests and future...
Spin Club is a free, short-term club that allows students to explore their interests and future career options(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Michigan State University Extension 4-H Club is inviting high schoolers to explore future academic and career avenues.

Spin Club is a free, short-term club that allows students to explore their interests and future career options. It is designed to give students an introduction to the different Pre-College Programs that 4-H offers.

Liana Pepin, Marquette County 4-H educator and program coordinator, said the Pre-College Programs are a good way to get a leg-up.

“It can connect you to individuals like professionals in those fields already, so it’s just a way to start exploring now and to get excited for your future,” said Pepin.

The Spin Club will meet Wednesdays and Fridays from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 25 through Nov. 17.

For those interested in these introductory meetings or have questions, contact Liana Pepin by email at deisenro@msu.edu or by phone at 906-315-2663.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Take in your bird feeders, if you have pet food outside bring it in and they advise against...
Michigan DNR expects lower deer population available for harvest this season
The 22 person crew aboard the Lee A. Tregurtha
Getting to know the crew of the Lee A. Tregurtha
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, stands and talks with Republican House Whip Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn.,...
Republicans reject Rep. Jim Jordan for House speaker on a first ballot, signaling more turmoil ahead
A journey through the Great Lakes
TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson begins her journey with the Lee A. Tregurtha through the Great Lakes
Two more Upper Michigan airports are receiving higher-capacity SkyWest Airlines flights this...
Dickinson, Delta County airports receive larger planes

Latest News

Kids climbing YMCA rock wall
David & Thu Brule YMCA of Marquette County hosts Halloween themed parent’s night out
The New York Deli Café
New York Deli Café to open next week
Dorothy Paad at the launch of 'Dorothy is Teaching Teachers."
Dorothy Paad publishes new book
They will be accepting electronics such as old phones, keyboards and gaming consoles.
E-waste recycling event happening in Marquette Friday