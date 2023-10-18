Marquette County 4-H offers high schoolers help with college process
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Michigan State University Extension 4-H Club is inviting high schoolers to explore future academic and career avenues.
Spin Club is a free, short-term club that allows students to explore their interests and future career options. It is designed to give students an introduction to the different Pre-College Programs that 4-H offers.
Liana Pepin, Marquette County 4-H educator and program coordinator, said the Pre-College Programs are a good way to get a leg-up.
“It can connect you to individuals like professionals in those fields already, so it’s just a way to start exploring now and to get excited for your future,” said Pepin.
The Spin Club will meet Wednesdays and Fridays from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 25 through Nov. 17.
For those interested in these introductory meetings or have questions, contact Liana Pepin by email at deisenro@msu.edu or by phone at 906-315-2663.
Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.