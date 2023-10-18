Keweenaw Heartlands project manager presents updates at Wake Up Keweenaw

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Nature Conservancy of Michigan is looking to further inform the Copper Country about the ongoing Keweenaw Heartlands project.

The project’s overseer, Keweenaw Heartlands Project Manager Julia Peterson, presented at this month’s iteration of Wake Up Keweenaw in Houghton Wednesday morning.

“We invited Julia Peterson because we thought there would be a lot of businesses that would be impacted with some of the programs and community involvement that she’s going to be having with the purchase of the Keweenaw Heartlands,” said Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce Board Member Amy Roberts. “And be able to spread the word [about] the great things that they’re going to be doing to bring that property together.”

Peterson’s goal with Wednesday’s presentation was to unpack the past, present and future of the project. The project revolves around the Conservancy’s purchase of nearly 32,600 acres of land near the tip of the Keweenaw late last year.

As the interim owner, the Conservancy aims to preserve the nature and public openness of the area for future generations. To do so, it has been working with a 17-person planning committee to develop a public governance model for the land. Peterson has also spent the summer traveling the Keweenaw, gaining one-on-one feedback on the model.

“We’ll be meeting with the committee again towards the end of November,” said Peterson. “We’re going to grow that committee just a bit, and we will be talking through what that feedback entailed, adjusting the model and moving forward from there as best we can.”

Peterson encourages others to voice their own thoughts on the model.

“Submitting that feedback helps build something great,” added Peterson. “It helps us build something that is sustainable for the long term, and something for Keweenaw County.”

The model is broken up into six sections, with feedback for the first four having closed. The feedback period for the fifth and sixth sections will on Oct. 25.

To leave feedback, check out the Keweenaw Heartlands project website by clicking here.

