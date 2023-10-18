Hancock city council approves $30,000 purchase agreement for three former Finlandia University properties

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Hancock has agreed to move forward with the purchase agreement of three buildings once part of Finlandia University.

This was voted on unanimously at a city council meeting Tuesday night. The agreement calls for a $30,000 purchase of Mannerheim, Nikander, and Wargelin halls.

Prior to the vote, a public hearing was held. Hancock residents spoke their minds about the pending purchase agreement between the city and the receiver of the properties. The majority of speakers urged the council to accept the agreement. Some, such as resident Michale Lancour, said the need for housing in Hancock is a good reason for the purchase.

“I know Tech wants to increase by somewhere in the realm of 3,000 students in the next handful of years,” said Lancour. “And having a spot where they could live in the city of Hancock might be a revenue increase for the city.”

Another speaker was former Finlandia Assistant Professor of Management Nathan Perreault. Perreault says that the purchase could be used to assist former staff who have not received payments for their work.

“With the purchase of this,” Perreault continued. “The assets that are used will be allowed to hopefully bring back some of that money that can be used to help pay off some of the professors and some of the staff that put in so much of their time and effort, even when times were down.”

However, not everyone is on board. Some residents say that Hancock is purchasing too much real estate, citing their recent purchase agreements of the Houghton County Arena, Quincy Green, and Ryan Street Community Garden. Others questioned why the receiver hadn’t managed to sell them to any other buyers. One resident, Dean Woodbeck, wrote to the council, saying some of the properties are in poor condition and cited the consequences if they are not sold.

Before the vote, Hancock Mayor Kurt Rickard says it’s better to buy them sooner rather than later to keep them maintained.

“What we would wind up with would be a total mess for about the next five years before we would be able to acquire these properties,” added Rickard.

The council also affirmed to winterize the property and that they would not be ‘lazy’ about listing the properties for sale.

