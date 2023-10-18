Feeding America to distribute food in Marquette Wednesday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Feeding America West Michigan has a distribution event scheduled for Marquette on Wednesday for those in need of assistance.

The pantry is located at the Berry Events Center on the campus of Northern Michigan University. Distribution is scheduled to begin at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time. For those who are physically unable to attend, and send someone to pick up food they must provide the name, address, and household size of any other family you are picking up for.

This is a drive-thru event. It is asked that anyone picking up food please stay in their car.

