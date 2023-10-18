Feeding America to distribute food in Marquette Wednesday

(WLUC)
By Nathan Larsh
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Feeding America West Michigan has a distribution event scheduled for Marquette on Wednesday for those in need of assistance.

The pantry is located at the Berry Events Center on the campus of Northern Michigan University. Distribution is scheduled to begin at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time. For those who are physically unable to attend, and send someone to pick up food they must provide the name, address, and household size of any other family you are picking up for.

This is a drive-thru event. It is asked that anyone picking up food please stay in their car.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Take in your bird feeders, if you have pet food outside bring it in and they advise against...
Michigan DNR expects lower deer population available for harvest this season
The 22 person crew aboard the Lee A. Tregurtha
Getting to know the crew of the Lee A. Tregurtha
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, stands and talks with Republican House Whip Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn.,...
Republicans reject Rep. Jim Jordan for House speaker on a first ballot, signaling more turmoil ahead
Two more Upper Michigan airports are receiving higher-capacity SkyWest Airlines flights this...
Dickinson, Delta County airports receive larger planes
A journey through the Great Lakes
TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson begins her journey with the Lee A. Tregurtha through the Great Lakes

Latest News

Members of the public confront each other during public comment period at Tuesday's Delta...
Delta County Board chair uses new rules of decorum to settle tensions at meeting
Delta County district 4 commissioner, David Moyle, has until October 25 to challenge signatures...
Recall signatures approved for one Delta County commissioner
Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on...
WATCH: Blesch Elementary’s playground sees all-star volunteers Tuesday
Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on...
WATCH: Blesch Elementary’s playground sees all-star volunteers Tuesday