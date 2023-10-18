E-waste recycling event happening in Marquette Friday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you have any old electronics lying around, you can get rid of them on Friday.

The Keweenaw Bay Indian Community, Great Lakes Climate Corps, Superior Watershed Partnership and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy are sponsoring an e-waste recycling event.

This is a resident-only drop-off event, but there is no county requirement.

They will be accepting electronics such as old phones, keyboards and gaming consoles.

There is a $5 fee for TVs and monitors and a $2 fee for desktop printers and scanners. They won’t accept coffee pots, microwaves, vacuums or lamps.

Kathleen Henry, Superior Watershed Partnership special projects coordinator, said recycling these materials is important for environmental and human health.

“There are chemicals that are used in the creation of those products that we want to make sure end up where they should be, and also so those materials can be reused,” said Henry.

The e-waste event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the Ojibwa Casino in Marquette.

