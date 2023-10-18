Dorothy Paad publishes new book

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. children’s author launched a new book on Wednesday.

Dorothy Paad is the author of three children’s books – Dance Your Dance, Sing Your Song, Dorothy is Moving Mountains, and her new book Dorothy is Teaching Teachers. They follow her journey with cerebral palsy and teach kids that they can do anything they put their minds to, no matter what challenges come their way. Dorothy is Teaching Teachers follows Dorothy as she fulfills her dream of becoming a teacher by consulting education students at NMU.

Dorothy has one message that she’d like to share with her young readers.

“Dream big,” said Paad. “Dream big. My favorite tagline is ‘believe in your abilities,’ which basically means believe in yourself no matter what anyone says. Believe in what you can do.”

To celebrate her new book, Paad held an open-house book signing at Lake Superior Press in Marquette. You can get copies of Dorothy’s books here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.