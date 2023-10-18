Delta County Board chair uses new rules of decorum to settle tensions at meeting

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Gavel banging and calls to order punctuated the general public comment period at the end of the Delta County Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday evening.

Board Chair David Moyle said he was following the board’s new rules of decorum.

Moyle threatened to recess the meeting when several audience members confronted each other. He also warned several others who piped up during the commissioner comment period.

“In order for the work of the people to be done, the commission, members of the commission, duly elected people, have to have the ability to enter into debate, disagreement, agreement without the audience chiming in,” Moyle said. “You get two times to do that during a commission meeting, it’s comments on agenda items and general public comments.”

Also at Tuesday’s meeting, Dotty LaJoye, executive director of the Central U.P. Planning and Development Regional Commission, presented an analysis of Delta County’s Master Plan.

LaJoye said the master plan needs to be updated in order for it to be considered a resource for the Planning Commission.

