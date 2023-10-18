David & Thu Brule YMCA of Marquette County hosts Halloween themed parent’s night out

Kids climbing YMCA rock wall
Kids climbing YMCA rock wall(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The David & Thu Brulé YMCA of Marquette County is hosting a Halloween-themed parent’s night out.

This Friday from 5 to 7:30 p.m., kids aged 7-12 can enjoy a night of swimming, snacks and Nerf games while parents enjoy a night out.

Costumes are encouraged. The YMCA’s Youth and Wellness Director says it’s a great experience for the kids.

“This is a new and different program from something that’s offered in Marquette County. It’s a good experience for the kids to be active and be social with kids their age and it allows parents to have the night away, at least for two and a half hours,” said Carrigan Labelle, David & Thu Brule YMCA of Marquette County youth and wellness director.

The YMCA’s annual Halloween party is set for Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Volunteers are still needed for that free event.

