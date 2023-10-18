Copper Country Mental Health holds 60th anniversary open houses

Attendees could enjoy cookies and coffee, as well as ask staff about the different services the...
Attendees could enjoy cookies and coffee, as well as ask staff about the different services the agency provides(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 7:42 PM EDT
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Copper Country Mental Health (CCMH) celebrated its upcoming 60th anniversary with a series of open houses Wednesday evening.

The agency opened its doors at each of its four facilities, located in Ontonagon, L’Anse, Calumet and Houghton respectively. The agency was first formed in December 1963, but according to CCMH Associate Director Leslie Griffith, they wanted to celebrate the occasion earlier to avoid upcoming weather.

“We’re holding this now before the snow flies,” says Giffith. “We did something for staff in the summer, and we thought we would want to involve the community.”

From 5 to 6:30 p.m., attendees enjoyed cookies, coffee and a free raffle for prizes, such as a 20oz coffee mug. They also took the opportunity to meet staff and ask about the services the agency offers.

“We provide services to individuals who have a serious mental illness, or developmental disabilities,” continued Griffith. “We offer the tip of the iceberg that people think about, crisis services, psychiatry, therapy, but we also do services to support individuals living independently in the community, so we take people grocery shopping, budgeting, on social outings.”

Giffith also notes that it’s important that the community be aware of their services to help meet a variety of community needs.

“We are happy to work with our community partners,” added Griffith. “And that’s, again, why we wanted to do this open house, to let people know that we are part of their community and that we can be of assistance.”

The agency is also looking to fill job positions at all locations, such as direct care staff and a psychiatrist. To learn more about what positions are available through the agency, click here.

