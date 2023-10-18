Caring House hosts 10th annual Break the Silence event

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A parade of law enforcement and residents from Dickinson, Florence and Marinette Counties drove through Iron Mountain Tuesday morning, honking to raise awareness for domestic violence victims.

The demonstration was part of the Iron Mountain Caring House’s 10th annual Break the Silence drive.

Caring House Executive Director Cheryl O’Neil said the sirens and horns make it impossible to ignore domestic violence.

“Survivors in our community, victims in our community, have no idea how much support they have, and now they hear those sirens blaring and horns honking, breaking the silence of domestic violence,” O’Neil said.

Law enforcement and community leaders gathered at the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office and drove through town to the First Covenant Church. There, the Caring House recognized community members and law enforcement for their work supporting domestic violence survivors.

O’Neil said the school resource officers play a special role.

“The liaison officers have been really strong in their schools,” said O’Neil. “They go way beyond being able to keep kids safe in the school. They want the kids safe emotionally and support them.”

Dickinson County Probate Court Judge Tom Slagle was awarded the first Children’s Hero Award.

Slagle thanked the Caring House for the work they’ve done protecting domestic violence survivors.

“I think the Caring House has been effective as far as helping and being a voice for victims and against domestic violence,” said Slagle. “There’s not much question in my mind that a lot of inroads have been made in the past few decades.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the Caring House’s 24/7 hotline at (906) 774-1112.

