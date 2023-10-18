Airplane museum to open at Ford Airport

The museum will feature seven different aircraft.
By Blake Rierson
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - An airplane museum will be added to Ford Airport in Kingsford.

Located in the new hangar complex on the south end of the airport, the museum will feature seven different aircraft, including a functional World War Two era bomber. The Experimental Aircraft Association has partnered with the museum and has supplied three aircraft, including a model Japanese Zero Fighter plane.

Museum Curator Vincent Quadrani said he looks forward to informing the public about military history.

“People don’t realize a bomber is this big. It’s 70 feet wide by 50 feet long,” said Quadrani. “Most people have never seen one. So, it’s kind of cool, it’s forgotten history. It’s good to remember our veterans who fought and protected this country.”

The museum plans to open in May 2024.

