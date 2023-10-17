WATCH: UP deer population low this season, says DNR

By Molly Birch
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Monday, we take a look at deer numbers in the U.P., a martial arts group in Marquette that lost its training space over the winter, how one jewelry maker is using her art to fundraise and more headlines.

Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on UpperMichigansSource.com on Sunday-Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET. This is a recording of the live stream from Oct. 16, 2023.

