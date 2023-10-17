WATCH: UP deer population low this season, says DNR

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Monday, we take a look at deer numbers in the U.P., a martial arts group in Marquette that lost its training space over the winter, how one jewelry maker is using her art to fundraise and more headlines.

Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on UpperMichigansSource.com on Sunday-Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET. This is a recording of the live stream from Oct. 16, 2023.

To watch this stream live, tune in on the TV6 & FOX UP Facebook Page, the TV6 & Fox UP YouTube Channel or click here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.