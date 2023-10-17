Veterans affairs agencies look to assist homeless veterans

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - As temperatures are dropping, many are concerned about people without a place to call home–especially those who served our country.

According to the State of Michigan, 2,443 veterans are homeless statewide. Ninety-one of them are in the U.P. Marquette County has the highest number of homeless veterans with 27.

Marquette County Department of Veteran Affairs Director Rachel Woody says the number could be higher pointing to the per capita veteran population.

“We ranked 22nd out of 83 counties in the state of Michigan for veteran population per capita,” Woody said. “So we have around 6,000 veterans in Marquette County alone. So if you look at those numbers, they’re very high. Marquette County having such a high veteran population would then make you understand why we are the highest county in the U.P. because we have a lot of veterans here.”

Woody says Marquette County VA has programs that can help. It runs the Supportive Services for Veteran Families program to assist veterans in finding housing.

“The SSVF program will offer hotel vouchers for a veteran to stay in and the ultimate goal for the SSVF program is to find that veteran a place to live,” Woody said.

Meanwhile, Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency Deputy Director Robert Near says the new state budget allocated $2 million in grant funding. He says that money will be given to nonprofits looking to tackle veteran homelessness issues.

“What we’re looking to do is try to address all those gap areas by letting 501(c)(3)s and nonprofits be their own crisis intervention team and find ways to create new programming that addresses those,” Near said.

Both Near and Woody urge anyone who is a veteran at threat of or experiencing homelessness to contact the MVAA or their local VA for assistance.

