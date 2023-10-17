Veterans affairs agencies look to assist homeless veterans

The Marquette County Veterans Service Center has other services veterans can utilize.
The Marquette County Veterans Service Center has other services veterans can utilize.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - As temperatures are dropping, many are concerned about people without a place to call home–especially those who served our country.

According to the State of Michigan, 2,443 veterans are homeless statewide. Ninety-one of them are in the U.P. Marquette County has the highest number of homeless veterans with 27.

Marquette County Department of Veteran Affairs Director Rachel Woody says the number could be higher pointing to the per capita veteran population.

“We ranked 22nd out of 83 counties in the state of Michigan for veteran population per capita,” Woody said. “So we have around 6,000 veterans in Marquette County alone. So if you look at those numbers, they’re very high. Marquette County having such a high veteran population would then make you understand why we are the highest county in the U.P. because we have a lot of veterans here.”

Woody says Marquette County VA has programs that can help. It runs the Supportive Services for Veteran Families program to assist veterans in finding housing.

“The SSVF program will offer hotel vouchers for a veteran to stay in and the ultimate goal for the SSVF program is to find that veteran a place to live,” Woody said.

Meanwhile, Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency Deputy Director Robert Near says the new state budget allocated $2 million in grant funding. He says that money will be given to nonprofits looking to tackle veteran homelessness issues.

“What we’re looking to do is try to address all those gap areas by letting 501(c)(3)s and nonprofits be their own crisis intervention team and find ways to create new programming that addresses those,” Near said.

Both Near and Woody urge anyone who is a veteran at threat of or experiencing homelessness to contact the MVAA or their local VA for assistance.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Take in your bird feeders, if you have pet food outside bring it in and they advise against...
Michigan DNR expects lower deer population available for harvest this season
A journey through the Great Lakes
TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson begins her journey with the Lee A. Tregurtha through the Great Lakes
Outside Mister Mom's in Norway
UPDATE: Iron Mountain man arrested for firing gun in Norway bar sentenced to prison
Two more Upper Michigan airports are receiving higher-capacity SkyWest Airlines flights this...
Dickinson, Delta County airports receive larger planes
Paul Collins was arrested in 2019 for possession with intent to deliver meth and operating a...
Michigan Court of Appeals vacates Luce County man’s 2021 jury convictions for drug charges

Latest News

Gusty winds, rain spreading across the U.P. Wednesday night through Thursday.
Mild autumn before turning rainy, breezy later Wednesday
Gusty winds, rain spreading across the U.P. Wednesday night through Thursday.
Mild autumn before turning rainy, breezy later Wednesday
Google "Freightgeist" releases top ranked Halloween costumes; Trending Topics: Typewriting...
TV6 First Look at the Web 10/17/2023
Marquette County Board
Marquette County Board fills District 4 vacancy