The UPside - Kindness Rocks Delta County

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan is Someplace Special because of the hard work of individuals and organizations that make a difference in our community. Each Monday, TV6 shines the light on these people and organizations with our UPside report. This week’s UPsider is Kindness Rocks Delta County.

When businesses were being shut down during the pandemic, Cris Lucier decided to do something to help. He started buying gift cards from local businesses, then went to Facebook and asked for people to nominate individuals going out of their way, being extraordinary, being kind, or individuals in need of some uplifting. Each week he would do a drawing of those nominated to pick a winner. This was the start of Kindness Rocks Delta County. Since then the group has only grown and taken on bigger tasks.

In September they focused on Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, getting many local businesses to participate with window displays providing resources for those who may be struggling.

The group has also set up and filled free little libraries with books, raised money to help promote mental health, and helped to support various fundraisers around Delta County. Lucier insists while he may have started the group, it is a group effort.

Cris Lucier started by helping to lift spirits during a pandemic and created a group for everyone to be involved in helping others. That is why Kindness Rocks Delta County is this week’s UPsider, for making a difference to the people of Upper Michigan

TV6 is looking for nominees in your community, to be featured in our weekly UPside report. If you would like to nominate an individual or group to be featured on the UPside, email your nominee information to theupside@wluctv6.com

