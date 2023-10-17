Upper Michigan Today hits Superior Entertainment Center ahead of Bowl For Kids Sake

Bowl For Kids Sake is happening Oct. 26-27.
Upper Michigan Today is LIVE at Superior Entertainment Center in Marquette.
Upper Michigan Today is LIVE at Superior Entertainment Center in Marquette.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of the Central Upper Peninsula is gearing up for a major fundraiser.

Bowl For Kids Sake is happening on Oct. 26-27 and fundraises for BBBS’s match programs.

Upper Michigan Today took its show on the road to Superior Entertainment Center ahead of that event to learn more about Big Brothers Big Sisters and being involved in the program, it takes a behind-the-scenes look around the bowling alley and gets tips from Marquette Senior High School’s head bowling coach.

First, Elizabeth Peterson and Trudgeon chat with Jayne Letts and Carli Frailing about the match programs and Bowl For Kids Sake fundraiser.

Next, matches Alex Palzewicz and Shay Goodreau-Kangas and BBBS Little Aiden Green talk about their experience in the match program.

Joe Burdick and Nicole Burony-Noble share their experience as sponsors for the Bowl For Kids Sake Event.

Superior Entertainment Center Manager Rachel Placeway and Mechanic Mike Musolf give UMT a look around the facility and talk about what it has to offer.

Finally, Hope Virch shares tips for upping your bowling game.

Bowl For Kids Sake is happening at Superior Entertainment Center from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Oct. 26 and 27.

You can register a team of 4-6 bowlers at bbbsmqt.org/bfks.

