Typewriter Tuesday: Peter White Public Library to host typewriting event

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Prepare to crack your fingers and flex your creative muscle because Peter White Public Library is hosting “Typewritery: Nonsense on Typewriters” on Tuesday evening.

Poet and typewriter enthusiast Josh Brindle will supply over a dozen typewriters from his collection for participants to use.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon sits down with Marty Achatz of Peter White Public Library to learn more about the event.

The event is not a course on how to use a typewriter. Rather, it provides an opportunity for writers of any genre to spark their imagination and produce something unique with the use of a vintage typing machine. Achatz says a nostalgic experience comes with using a typewriter and that writing with different tools can elicit various creative outcomes.

Tia Trudgeon and Marty Achatz take to the typewriters after choosing one of the writing prompts that will be present at the event. Who would win in a spelling bee, Frankenstein’s monster or Bigfoot?

Tia Trudgeon and Marty Achatz read original poems they wrote on a typewriter.

“Typewritery: Nonsense on Typewriters” will be held at the Peter White Public Library on Tuesday, Oct. 17 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the George Shiras III Room. The event is free to the public and does not require pre-registration.

