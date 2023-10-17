Typewriter Tuesday: Peter White Public Library to host typewriting event

Over a dozen typewriters will be present at “Typewritery: Nonsense on Typewriters” for the public to utilize.
TV6's Tia Trudgeon and Marty Achatz of Peter White Public Library beside one of the library's...
TV6's Tia Trudgeon and Marty Achatz of Peter White Public Library beside one of the library's typewriters.(Tia Trudgeon)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Prepare to crack your fingers and flex your creative muscle because Peter White Public Library is hosting “Typewritery: Nonsense on Typewriters” on Tuesday evening.

Poet and typewriter enthusiast Josh Brindle will supply over a dozen typewriters from his collection for participants to use.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon sits down with Marty Achatz of Peter White Public Library to learn more about the event.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon talks with Marty Achatz about an upcoming typewriting event at Peter White Public Library.

The event is not a course on how to use a typewriter. Rather, it provides an opportunity for writers of any genre to spark their imagination and produce something unique with the use of a vintage typing machine. Achatz says a nostalgic experience comes with using a typewriter and that writing with different tools can elicit various creative outcomes.

Tia Trudgeon and Marty Achatz take to the typewriters after choosing one of the writing prompts that will be present at the event. Who would win in a spelling bee, Frankenstein’s monster or Bigfoot?

Tia Trudgeon and Marty Achatz read original poems they wrote on a typewriter.

“Typewritery: Nonsense on Typewriters” will be held at the Peter White Public Library on Tuesday, Oct. 17 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the George Shiras III Room. The event is free to the public and does not require pre-registration.

To learn more about events hosted at the Peter White Public Library, click here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A journey through the Great Lakes
TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson begins her journey with the Lee A. Tregurtha through the Great Lakes
Take in your bird feeders, if you have pet food outside bring it in and they advise against...
Michigan DNR expects lower deer population available for harvest this season
Outside Mister Mom's in Norway
UPDATE: Iron Mountain man arrested for firing gun in Norway bar sentenced to prison
Paul Collins was arrested in 2019 for possession with intent to deliver meth and operating a...
Michigan Court of Appeals vacates Luce County man’s 2021 jury convictions for drug charges
Two more Upper Michigan airports are receiving higher-capacity SkyWest Airlines flights this...
Dickinson, Delta County airports receive larger planes

Latest News

Upper Michigan Today is LIVE at Superior Entertainment Center in Marquette.
Upper Michigan Today hits Superior Entertainment Center ahead of Bowl For Kids Sake
The 22 person crew aboard the Lee A. Tregurtha
Getting to know the crew of the Lee A. Tregurtha
A multi million dollar investment replaced the Lee A. Tregurtha's steam plant with two diesel...
A journey with the Lee A. Tregurtha: Part 2
Marquette County Board Chair Joe Derocha
Marquette County Board reviews applicants to fill District 4 vacancy