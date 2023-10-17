Sunshine today then another system

High pressure rolling through the region will clear clouds out leaving some sunshine this afternoon into the evening. This will be short-lived as our next system will bring scattered showers Wednesday into Thursday. The pattern remains unsettled as another disturbance will bring more rain this weekend. Rainfall amounts will range around .50-.75″.

Today: Becoming partly sunny and mild

>Highs: Low 50s north, mid 50s south

Wednesday: Cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s

Thursday: Widespread light rain

>Highs: Low to mid 50s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with light rain showers

>Highs: Low to mid 50s

Saturday: Cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Sunday: Partly sunny with drizzle

>Highs: Upper 40s

Monday: Partly sunny and mild

>Highs: Low to mid 50s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.