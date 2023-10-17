Number of individuals’ remains located in Colorado funeral home up to almost 200

Law enforcement and crime tape off Werner and Highway 115 in Penrose on Oct. 5, 2023.
Law enforcement and crime tape off Werner and Highway 115 in Penrose on Oct. 5, 2023.(KKTV)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENROSE, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - The number of individuals whose remains were located in a Penrose, Colorado, funeral home is up to at least 189, according to a release from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday.

Investigators said all of the decedents were removed from the Return to Nature Funeral Home as of Oct. 13 and have been transported to the El Paso County Coroner’s Office.

Officials previously said at least 115 individuals’ remains had been located, adding now the new figure could also increase as their investigation continues.

According to officials, the next step is confirming identities and notifying families. There is currently no timeline for completion of that process.

Families who have not already done so are asked to complete an online questionnaire to assist in the process of identifying decedents and notifying others who were impacted.

Investigators said anyone who may have been impacted can email the FBI. Officials will respond to all emails from family members.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Take in your bird feeders, if you have pet food outside bring it in and they advise against...
Michigan DNR expects lower deer population available for harvest this season
A journey through the Great Lakes
TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson begins her journey with the Lee A. Tregurtha through the Great Lakes
Outside Mister Mom's in Norway
UPDATE: Iron Mountain man arrested for firing gun in Norway bar sentenced to prison
Two more Upper Michigan airports are receiving higher-capacity SkyWest Airlines flights this...
Dickinson, Delta County airports receive larger planes
Paul Collins was arrested in 2019 for possession with intent to deliver meth and operating a...
Michigan Court of Appeals vacates Luce County man’s 2021 jury convictions for drug charges

Latest News

Baldwin was pointing a gun at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a rehearsal when the gun...
Prosecutors seeking to recharge actor Alec Baldwin in fatal shooting on movie set
Wounded Palestinians arrive to al-Shifa hospital, following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City,...
Blast kills hundreds at Gaza hospital; Hamas and Israel trade blame as Biden heads to Mideast
Habitat for Humanity work trailer
Marquette Habitat for Humanity in need of volunteers
The Peter White Public Library Sign
Meet the Author at Peter White Public Library