Negaunee Public Library to host 'NaNoWriMo' preparation party

Negaunee Public Library
Negaunee Public Library(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 2:21 PM EDT
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - November is National Novel Writing Month – or NaNoWriMo.

Throughout the month, authors challenge themselves to write a 50,000-word novel.

The Negaunee Public Library is hosting a preparation party on Wednesday to get writers ready for the month. There will be refreshments, writing prompts, and people to answer questions authors have about writing novels.

Organizers say the library is the perfect place for authors to start their novels.

“It’s a good place for writers to get a change of scenery, get some peace and quiet, and also meet other authors,” said Jessica Holman, Negaunee Public Library director.

The National Novel Writing Month preparation party will be in the Negaunee Public Library’s reading room on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

