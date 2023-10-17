Mild autumn before turning rainy, breezy later Wednesday

Gusty winds, rain spreading across the U.P. Wednesday night through Thursday.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NWS alerts in effect HERE.

Lingering high pressure eventually gives way to a clipper system accelerating from the Canadian Prairies, spreading light to moderate rain plus gusty winds over the U.P. late Wednesday through Friday -- with the subsequent help by the lake effect machine.

Another Canadian Prairies clipper system slides down from Manitoba to bring more rain chances to the region this weekend.

The U.P. temperature trend tips above seasonal early midweek, then falls below historical averages towards the weekend.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with moderate to heavy rain, mainly along the MI/WI border; plus patchy morning drizzle; northeast winds gusting over 25 mph

Wednesday: Few sunny breaks otherwise mostly cloudy with rain picking up and spreading west to east through evening; breezy with south winds gusting over 20 mph

>Highs: 50s/60

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain; blustery with north winds gusting over 20 mph

>Highs: 50s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered lake effect rain early and tapering during the day before new round rain picks up towards evening

>Highs: 50

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain, tapering in the afternoon; blustery

>Highs: 40s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with morning lake effect rain; blustery

>Highs: 40s

Monday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and cool

>Highs: 40s/50

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and breezy; chance of rain towards evening; seasonably mild

>Highs: 50s

