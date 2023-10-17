Meet the Author at Peter White Public Library

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Homeschooled students will have a chance to meet Children’s Author Dorothy Paad at the Peter White Public Library in Marquette next week.

Born with Cerebral Palsy, Paad’s goal is to share her story and reach others who can relate to her experience.

“When I was a child, I didn’t see many people that looked like me. I think it’s important that children see people that look like me and hear our stories,” said Paad.

Paad’s third book will be released tomorrow. With it, she says she continues to spread a message of diversity, acceptance and inclusion. After seeing success speaking at public schools, Paas says she didn’t immediately consider homeschool students until meeting a parent who homeschools.

“Lightbulbs were going off in my head. I was publicly educated, and I knew about public schools, I knew about private schools. I had no idea really, it had never crossed my mind,” said Paad.

Homeschool Parent Jamie Kitchel has partnered with Paad to set up this event. She said Paad’s message is important, and she wanted other homeschooled students to have the same opportunity.

“Understanding more what inclusivity looks like, what support looks like for people of differing abilities and also how we can inadvertently exclude people. I think one of the takeaways from meeting Dorothy the first time was that we had more in common than we had not,” said Kitchel.

The event will be at the conference room in the library on Oct. 23 at 2 p.m. For more information on Dorothy Paad’s books click here.

