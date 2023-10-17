Meet the Author at Peter White Public Library

The Peter White Public Library Sign
The Peter White Public Library Sign(WLUC)
By Michael Sobeck
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Homeschooled students will have a chance to meet Children’s Author Dorothy Paad at the Peter White Public Library in Marquette next week.

Born with Cerebral Palsy, Paad’s goal is to share her story and reach others who can relate to her experience.

“When I was a child, I didn’t see many people that looked like me. I think it’s important that children see people that look like me and hear our stories,” said Paad.

Paad’s third book will be released tomorrow. With it, she says she continues to spread a message of diversity, acceptance and inclusion. After seeing success speaking at public schools, Paas says she didn’t immediately consider homeschool students until meeting a parent who homeschools.

“Lightbulbs were going off in my head. I was publicly educated, and I knew about public schools, I knew about private schools. I had no idea really, it had never crossed my mind,” said Paad.

Homeschool Parent Jamie Kitchel has partnered with Paad to set up this event. She said Paad’s message is important, and she wanted other homeschooled students to have the same opportunity.

“Understanding more what inclusivity looks like, what support looks like for people of differing abilities and also how we can inadvertently exclude people. I think one of the takeaways from meeting Dorothy the first time was that we had more in common than we had not,” said Kitchel.

The event will be at the conference room in the library on Oct. 23 at 2 p.m. For more information on Dorothy Paad’s books click here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Take in your bird feeders, if you have pet food outside bring it in and they advise against...
Michigan DNR expects lower deer population available for harvest this season
A journey through the Great Lakes
TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson begins her journey with the Lee A. Tregurtha through the Great Lakes
Outside Mister Mom's in Norway
UPDATE: Iron Mountain man arrested for firing gun in Norway bar sentenced to prison
Two more Upper Michigan airports are receiving higher-capacity SkyWest Airlines flights this...
Dickinson, Delta County airports receive larger planes
Paul Collins was arrested in 2019 for possession with intent to deliver meth and operating a...
Michigan Court of Appeals vacates Luce County man’s 2021 jury convictions for drug charges

Latest News

Habitat for Humanity work trailer
Marquette Habitat for Humanity in need of volunteers
Green Bay Packers spread mulch at the playground
Green Bay Packers volunteers help build new playground in Menominee
This is a picture of Gretchen’s House's open house that took place on Tuesday
Gretchen’s House early child care center coming to Marquette
Gusty winds, rain spreading across the U.P. Wednesday night through Thursday.
Mild autumn before turning rainy, breezy later Wednesday