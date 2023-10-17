MCRC approves temporary replacement for destroyed salt warehouses

By Vinny La Via
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
REPUBLIC, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Road Commission (MCRC) approved a temporary fix at Monday’s meeting for the two salt warehouses that burned down in September.

The MCRC approved Lower Michigan contractor Clear Heights Construction to build a 40 by 50-foot salt warehouse to replace the two buildings that burned down in Republic.

MCRC Managing Director Pete Duex noted that this warehouse will store 400 tons of salt to use during the winter months. Duex said this is only a temporary solution.

“This building will probably be installed for one to two years as we look towards building something on a permanent basis,” Duex explained.

“We’re working with MDOT to size the building and also to get alignment with their available funding.”

Duex said an investigation shows the fire that destroyed the old salt warehouses was not caused by arson.

Duex added that the new warehouse will be installed in mid-December.

