Marquette Regional History Museum to host 11th annual Archaeology Fair

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Regional History Museum is celebrating International Archaeology Day with its annual Archaeology Fair.

This is the 11th year of the fair, and there will be hands-on learning for all ages along with local and global archaeological displays. The day will feature a viking cooking booth (with samples), scavenger hunt, and plenty of educational booths.

A new addition for this year is a screening of the Fresh Coast Film Festival short, the ‘A.A. Parker: One Ship, Twice Sunk’.

Betsy Rutz of the Marquette Regional History Center said everyone should learn about area history.

“It’s great to learn about your past and archaeology is really the history of all people and archaeology is the study of human history through what was left behind,” said Rutz. “That evidence is just fascinating. It keeps you interested in your own life, your own personal history by knowing a little bit about your community and your human history.”

The fair will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Marquette Regional History Center.

The price for admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and military, $4 for students and $3 for kids 12 and under.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.