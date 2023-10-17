Marquette Haunted Hayride returns this weekend

Marquette Haunted Hayride
Marquette Haunted Hayride(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A spooky attraction is coming to Marquette County this weekend.

The Marquette Haunted Hayride is coming back for its 14th year. Folks can take a tractor-drawn hayride through the Marquette County “Scaregrounds” filled with frights and horrors before taking a walk through a haunted barn.

All the proceeds from the event will be donated back to Marquette youth and non-profit groups.

Organizers say that even if you’ve been to the haunted hayride before, there’s something new to enjoy every year.

“We change it up a little bit every year, so it’s not going to be the same,” said Andi Goriesky, Marquette Haunted Hayride coordinator and president. “You might see some of your old favorites there, you might see some new favorites. What this is is a huge community event, so it’s nice for people and families to go to.”

The Marquette Haunted Hayride will be this Thursday from 7:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 7:30 p.m. until 11 p.m. at the Marquette County Fairgrounds.

