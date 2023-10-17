Marquette Habitat for Humanity in need of volunteers

Habitat for Humanity work trailer
Habitat for Humanity work trailer(WLUC)
By Michael Sobeck
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County Habitat for Humanity is looking for volunteers to complete its last home build of the season.

To reach the organization’s goal of 111 houses this building season, this house still needs trusses placed. Due to the location, a crane is unavailable, and everything must be lifted by hand.

The Marquette Habitat for Humanity Repairs Coordinator said volunteers of all skill levels can help. He also says having volunteers is the major reason these homes stay affordable.

“Everybody knows the cost of building is super expensive right now. So, the more were able to cut back on that labor cost the better we’re able to end up with a price on the house. We are shooting for safe, reliable and affordable and our volunteers help us hit those marks,” said Sale.

Sale said people looking to help can reach out to the Marquette County Habitat for Humanity directly.

