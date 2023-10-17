Marquette Food Co-op celebrates National Co-op Month with discounts

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Food Co-op is celebrating National Co-op Month with special deals.

Established in 1971, the Marquette Food Co-op is consumer-owned.

It now has more than 5,000 stakeholders. To celebrate National Co-op Month, the store is offering discounts on food items and incentives to become an owner.

“A group of people got together that wanted access to organic food, which was not being sold anywhere in town at that time. We are a consumer cooperative because it was started by consumers who were working together to bring better quality of products to the U.P.” said Sarah Monte, Marquette Food Co-op outreach director.

The Marquette Food Co-op is located on Washington Street next to Harlow Park.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.