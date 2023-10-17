Marquette County Board reviews applicants to fill District 4 vacancy

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Board of Commissioners is looking to fill the vacancy left by former Chair Gerry Corkin who died in September. On Monday, in a special meeting, the board reviewed applications and talked to five of the six potential new board members.

Corkin represented District Four, which includes the cities of Ishpeming and Negaunee. Joe Derocha has been appointed the new Board Chair. He says the applicants are all qualified in their own ways.

“We had plenty of good candidates,” Derocha said. “All very qualified, all with their own unique attributes they would bring to the Marquette County Commission of District 4.”

Business owners and city council members, including former Ishpeming Mayor Lindsay Bean, are among the candidates. Derocha said Monday’s special meeting gave them a chance to get to know the candidates better.

“The board had a question and answer session which was really good and an active, robust question and answer,” Derocha said. “We kept everybody on the same timeline so it was fair and equitable to everyone.”

The board meets again Tuesday at 3 p.m. to select one candidate to fill the District 4 vacancy.

“The Marquette County Board looks forward to filling the vacancy of the former Chairman Gerry Corkin,” Derocha said. “We want to make sure we get somebody that does continued good business here and works well with the board.”

The board has just 30 days to fill the vacancy to avoid a special election. The appointed commissioner will serve out the remainder of Corkin’s term and has to run for election next November.

