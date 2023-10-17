Marquette County Board fills District 4 vacancy

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Board filled a vacant seat after former chair Gerry Corkin’s death in September.

On Tuesday, the board voted to appoint Dana LaLonde to represent District 4, which includes the cities of Ishpeming and Negaunee. She is currently on Negaunee’s City Council but is stepping down so she can serve as a county commissioner.

LaLonde says she’s honored to be chosen out of the impressive candidates who applied.

“I’m very excited,” said LaLonde. “I’m completely honored to be chosen. It was a hard decision for everyone.”

LaLonde will serve out the remainder of Corkin’s term and can run for election next November.

