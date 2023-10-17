MAPS Board prepares to accept mascot suggestions

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Area Public School Board is accepting suggestions for its new mascot. On Monday night, the MAPS Board President said they’re preparing an online suggestion form for new mascot submissions.

It will be live one week from today, next Monday. They’re also taking suggestions through e-mail and standard mail.

“We kind of wanted to just get input from the community but not have it be a popularity contest,” said MAPS Board President Kristen Cambensy. “We’re just asking for submissions and then we will put it into something like an Excel spreadsheet and try to figure out what names speak to us, speak to members of the community, the students.”

Suggestions are accepted until November 17. Cambensy says there could be a new mascot before the end of the year.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.