Lake Superior Art Association pet painting workshop

These are a couple of John Hubbard's example portraits
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette art enthusiasts had a chance to learn how to paint their pet tonight.

Retired NMU Art and Design Professor John Hubbard demonstrated the art of pet portraiture. The event was hosted by the Lake Superior Art Association and took place at the Peter White Public Library.

Program Coordinator for the Lake Superior Art Association Michele Tuccini says events like this are important for everyone.

“Marquette is a pretty artsy town, and we like to get people involved in art. We want them to come to programs like this so they can understand more about art, how it’s made and how it makes you feel,” Tuccini said.

To learn more about the Lake Superior Art Association and its programming, visit its website.

